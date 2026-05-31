Rapper Stunna Girl found herself at the center of online discussion this week after authorities in North Carolina arrested her on an outstanding warrant connected to a criminal case dating back nearly eight years.

This would eat as a album cover https://t.co/5xnGh5Vdbo — Stunna Girl News (@stunnagirlnews) May 29, 2026

The artist, born Suzanne Sade Brown, was taken into custody Thursday evening in Mooresville, North Carolina, after police conducted a traffic stop involving a black-and-white Mercedes. According to law enforcement officials, officers discovered an active failure-to-appear warrant during the encounter. Authorities have not publicly disclosed what prompted the initial stop.

Following the arrest, Stunna Girl was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where she was booked on the warrant. Jail records show she was released later the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

The warrant stems from a case that has remained unresolved since 2017. Court documents indicate prosecutors charged the rapper with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Records also show multiple missed court appearances over the years, which ultimately led to the warrant remaining active until her recent arrest.

The legal matter is expected to move forward later this summer, with court proceedings currently scheduled for July 28.

Public attention intensified after news outlets circulated Stunna Girl’s booking photo online. Rather than avoid the conversation, the rapper appeared to address the image directly on social media shortly after regaining her freedom.

Referring to the mugshot, Stunna Girl wrote on X, “This would eat as a album cover.”

The remark quickly spread across social media, generating thousands of reactions and turning the booking photo into a trending topic among fans and critics alike. While supporters praised her ability to laugh off the situation, others focused on the underlying legal case that remains pending.

For now, the rapper’s brief detention has added another chapter to a case that has lingered in the court system for years. Attention will likely shift back to the courtroom in late July, when the matter is scheduled to return before a judge.