Kanye West, also known as Ye, marked a major milestone on Saturday, May 30, 2026, with a massive live performance at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Türkiye, a show that organizers and the artist described as one of the most ambitious stadium productions ever staged.

Ye performs “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” in Turkey for the biggest ticketed concert crowd of his career so far 🇹🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/5wVpHsIM4v — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 30, 2026

The event drew an estimated 118,000 fans, a figure Ye acknowledged from the stage when he referred to it as the “largest stadium performance of all time”. To accommodate overwhelming demand, organizers expanded the venue with a temporary addition that increased capacity by 28,000 beyond its original 90,000-seat configuration.

The audience reflected the global pull of the event, with attendees traveling in from the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Russia, Poland, and multiple countries across the Middle East. The scale of international attendance underscored the anticipation surrounding Ye’s return to large-scale touring in Europe.

Kanye West has broken the stadium concert record



The artist’s performance in Istanbul gathered 118,000 spectators.



The concert is being described as the most attended paid stadium show in music history. pic.twitter.com/ODKSou83tb — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 31, 2026

At the center of the production was a striking stage design built as a massive hemispherical structure positioned in the middle of the stadium. The setup was transformed into a glowing digital globe using high-resolution projection technology, giving the performance a cinematic, planet-spanning visual identity that matched its scale.

Across the two-hour set, Ye performed a mix of career-defining tracks and newer material from his latest album Bully. The setlist included songs such as “Father”, “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, “Heartless”, “Runaway”, and “Stronger”, alongside additional selections from the new project.

The Istanbul concert also served as the opening statement for Ye’s first summer tour across Europe in 11 years, positioning the show as both a comeback moment and a high-profile re-entry into major international touring circuits. The tour launch arrives amid ongoing global restrictions tied to his controversial public history, which has contributed to show cancellations in several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Italy.

Despite the complications surrounding his touring footprint, the Istanbul event stood as a large-scale production achievement, blending stadium engineering, immersive visuals, and a tightly curated setlist into a single spectacle that drew one of the largest live audiences of his career.