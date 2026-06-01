BossMan Dlow is keeping his breakout momentum alive with the release of the “Motion Party” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Released through Alamo Records and Sony Music, the remix arrives after the original version became one of the biggest rap records of 2026. First released on March 13 from Dlow’s sophomore album Chicken Talkin Bastard, “Motion Party” quickly went viral across streaming platforms and social media.

The track peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 9 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. According to the release, the single generated more than 7.79 million official on-demand streams, solidifying its place as a major street anthem this year.

The addition of Megan Thee Stallion gives the remix even more star power, as Dlow continues to build momentum as one of Florida rap’s fastest-rising artists.