Future and Tyla Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem “Game Time”

Future and Tyla have joined forces for “Game Time,” the latest single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album, available now via SALXCO UAM and Def Jam Recordings.

Produced by four-time GRAMMY® Award winner Cirkut, the track blends explosive brass, booming percussion, and Future’s commanding delivery with Tyla’s global pop appeal. The song captures the anticipation and intensity surrounding the world’s biggest soccer tournament, with Future’s opening rallying cry, “20 seconds to game time,” setting the tone for a stadium-ready anthem.

The release arrives alongside an official music video as excitement continues to build toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The World Cup is a global stage. We made a record to match that energy and now it’s Game Time,” said Future, who is set to perform at the Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Tyla called the opportunity a “full circle moment,” reflecting on South Africa’s hosting of the World Cup in 2010. The two-time GRAMMY winner also expressed excitement about performing at the opening ceremonies, adding, “Let’s go Bafana Bafana.”

Together, the artists deliver a powerful soundtrack for fans worldwide as the countdown to kickoff continues.