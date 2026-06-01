The internet makes it easy to shop, invest, book services and manage your finances, but it has also made it easier for fraudsters to target consumers.

In the UK, online shopping fraud resulted in more than 68,000 reported cases and over £56 million in losses in a single year. Fraud now accounts for around 41% of all crime in England and Wales.

Before entering personal information or making a payment on any website, it is worth taking a few minutes to check that the business is genuine.

Check for HTTPS Security

One of the first things to look for is whether the website uses HTTPS. You should see a padlock symbol in the address bar and the website address should begin with “https://” rather than “http://”.

HTTPS encrypts information sent between your device and the website, helping to protect data such as passwords and payment details. While HTTPS does not guarantee that a website is legitimate, reputable businesses will almost always use it and this will help you recognise a phishing scam or similar. A website that does not have HTTPS should be treated with caution, particularly if it asks for personal or financial information.

Verify the Company’s Details

A genuine business should provide clear contact information, including a registered address, telephone number and email address.

If the company claims to be a UK limited company, search for it on Companies House. Check that the company exists, that the registered address matches the details shown on the website, and that the business has a filing history.

However, do not rely on Companies House alone. Fraudsters can register companies, so registration does not automatically mean a business is trustworthy. It should be viewed as one part of your overall checks.

Check the FCA Register for Financial Services

If a company offers investments, loans, insurance, financial advice or other regulated financial services, check whether it appears on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Register to ensure that the website is safe to use.

The FCA Register allows consumers to confirm whether a firm is authorised to provide regulated services in the UK. If a financial business is not listed, or the details do not match exactly, proceed carefully.

Scammers sometimes copy the names and details of genuine firms, this is known as ‘cloning’ or ‘copycat sites’ so always compare telephone numbers, addresses and websites with the official FCA record.

Look for Independent Reviews

Reviews can provide useful information about other customers’ experiences. Search for the company name alongside words such as “reviews”, “complaints”, “scam” or “problem”.

Look beyond the testimonials displayed on the company’s own website. Independent review platforms, consumer websites and discussion forums often provide a more balanced picture.

Pay attention to patterns rather than individual comments. Multiple complaints about missing deliveries, poor customer service or refund problems may indicate a risk. Equally, a complete absence of reviews can be a warning sign for a business that claims to have been operating for many years.

Search Forums and Online Mentions

Forums and online communities can reveal information that does not appear in formal reviews.

A quick search may uncover discussions from customers who have dealt with the business. You may find reports of payment issues, poor service or suspicious behaviour. While forum comments should not be treated as proof, they can highlight concerns that deserve further investigation.

If many people are reporting similar problems, it is wise to be cautious.

Be Wary of Upfront Payment Requests

One of the most common warning signs is pressure to pay money upfront.

Be especially careful if a company asks for bank transfers before providing a product or service, or if it requests additional fees before releasing funds, prizes or refunds. Advance payment scams remain a common fraud tactic.

Legitimate businesses will usually offer clear payment terms and explain exactly what you are paying for.

Use a Credit Card Where Possible

Paying by credit card can provide an additional layer of protection.

In the UK, purchases over £100 and up to £30,000 may be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if something goes wrong. This can allow you to claim money back from the card provider if goods are not delivered or the seller breaches the contract.

Avoid sending money through methods that offer little or no protection, such as direct bank transfers to unknown businesses.

Final Thoughts

No single check can guarantee that a website is safe, but combining several checks can significantly reduce the risk. Verify company details, confirm any financial regulation, read independent reviews, search for online discussions and be cautious of requests for upfront payments.

Taking a few minutes to investigate a website before spending money could save you from becoming the next victim of online fraud.