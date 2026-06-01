Jay-Z and The Roots headlined the opening night of the 2026 Roots Picnic on May 30 at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia.

The performance featured a one-of-a-kind set backed by The Roots and included appearances from fellow Philadelphia stars Meek Mill, Jazmine Sullivan, and Bilal.

One of the night’s biggest moments came with a State Property reunion, bringing together Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Freeway, and Young Gunz.

The surprise-filled set celebrated Philadelphia’s rich hip-hop legacy and gave fans one of the festival’s most memorable performances to date.