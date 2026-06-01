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JAY-Z and The Roots Deliver Star-Studded Day One Performance at Roots Picnic

June 1, 2026
Shawn Grant

Jay-Z and The Roots headlined the opening night of the 2026 Roots Picnic on May 30 at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia.

The performance featured a one-of-a-kind set backed by The Roots and included appearances from fellow Philadelphia stars Meek Mill, Jazmine Sullivan, and Bilal.

One of the night’s biggest moments came with a State Property reunion, bringing together Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Freeway, and Young Gunz.

The surprise-filled set celebrated Philadelphia’s rich hip-hop legacy and gave fans one of the festival’s most memorable performances to date.

JAY-Z, The Roots, and State Property Reunion Highlight Roots Picnic Day Onea
Photo Courtesy of Roc Nation

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