The NBA has officially revealed its 2026 Finals court art, bringing back a familiar tradition. For the first time since the 2009 Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy logo will be displayed at center court throughout the championship series.

The return of the trophy logo adds a classic Finals look as the league prepares for its biggest stage of the season.

The 2026 NBA Finals tip off in just two days, with the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs set to host the No. 3 seed New York Knicks in Game 1 on Wednesday, June 3. The highly anticipated matchup begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

With two historic franchises competing for the championship, the revived Finals branding adds another layer of excitement as basketball’s ultimate showdown gets underway.