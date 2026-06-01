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The San Antonio Spurs are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 after defeating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in a thrilling Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Led by Victor Wembanyama, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and a block, San Antonio delivered a historic fourth-quarter performance to close out one of the most memorable playoff series in recent years.

Making your West Finals Game 7 debut, battling the defending champions and advancing on the road?



SPECIAL.



Wemby (22 PTS in Game 7) will play in his first NBA Finals starting next Wednesday (6/3) at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/RmbYz5x8VS — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2026

The Thunder were powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured in 35 points with nine assists and three steals. Despite his efforts, the Spurs’ depth proved too much down the stretch.

After entering the fourth quarter with a narrow three-point lead, San Antonio exploded with a 17-9 run fueled by Keldon Johnson, De’Aaron Fox, and Wembanyama. When Wembanyama went to the bench with five fouls, reserve center Luke Kornet delivered a pivotal chase-down block that helped preserve the lead.

Julian Champagnie added 20 points and six three-pointers, while Stephon Castle contributed 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Seven different Spurs scored in the fourth quarter as the team shot 61.1% from the field.

According to league records, San Antonio became the first team since play-by-play tracking began in 1997-98 to win a Conference Finals or NBA Finals Game 7 while shooting better than 60% in the fourth quarter with seven different scorers.

Now, the Spurs are four wins away from another NBA championship.