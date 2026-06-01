Father’s Day is just around the corner and for most of us, dads can be hard to shop for! Rather than getting your dad a generic gift card, channel his love for hip-hop culture with gifts that hit the sweet spot between practical and personal.

If your goal is to combine nostalgia, listening gear, and a fun experience, then a Victrola is sure to be a hit. A great turntable is perfect for dads who still talk about classic albums from Nas, A Tribe Called Quest, or Wu-Tang Clan. Portable models are great for casual listening, while higher-end turntables fit serious collectors. Victrola has several options: the Revolution GO Portable Record Player for $99.99 (a portable vinyl player ideal for on-the-go listening), the Empire 6-in-1 Wood Record Player for $209.99 (a versatile 6-in-1 wood record player for music lovers, or if you really want to level up- the Onyx Hi-Res Turntabl for $249.99 (a high-res turntable suited for classic hip-hop enthusiasts). Does your dad already have a turntable and impressive record collection but the records are just stacked on a table? A light up record stand may be just the thing he needs to display his collection in an aesthetic manner.

Headphones & Speakers

For dads who blast playlists during workouts, grilling, or road trips, premium headphones or a Bluetooth speaker are easy wins. The portable speaker is especially good for backyard cookouts and summer gatherings. Beats are always a classic and have tons of different price points and styles to choose from. For the dad who has to be in control of the music during the backyard cookouts and summer gatherings, the JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker ($89.95) is one of the best waterproof portable speakers for outdoor use with a pretty long charge life too.

Hip-Hop Games & Entertainment

Can’t afford to take your dad to an NBA playoff game? No worries, you can still get competitive in your own living room with AUXGOD Hip Hop + RNB Card Game (a party game with hip-hop and RNB themes for fun gatherings for $24.99), the Rap Game Board Game (a family-friendly board game centered on rap music skills for $54.99), or the Hip Hop Bid to Win Trivia Game (a hip-hop trivia game for fans to test their knowledge for $19.99). These are fun if your dad loves debating the greatest rappers of all time or testing everyone’s rap knowledge. Trivia and music-card games are also good group activities for Father’s Day cookouts.

Books & Culture Gifts

A hip-hop photography or history book makes a thoughtful gift for dads who appreciate the culture beyond the music. Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop is packed with iconic photos and stories from rap history and is available on Amazon for just $19.95.

Custom Hip‑Hop Jewelry (Name Pendant or Bracelet)

A personalized chain or engraved bracelet is a classic hip‑hop gift with a meaningful twist is a great way to show your dad some love this Father’s Day! Head over to Etsy for your customized order.

Hip-Hop Mugs and Drinkware

While you’re on Etsy, be sure to check out some hip-hop inspired mugs and drink ware for fans of Kendrick, Tupac, or the culture in general. After all, a dad can never have too many mugs, right?