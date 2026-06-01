The Why Not? Foundation, founded by Russell Westbrook, partnered with Bene by Nina to host the 4th Annual Women’s Wellness Brunch, an inspiring afternoon centered on wellness, leadership, and community impact.

Held under the theme “Rooted: Wellness That Runs Deep,” the event was moderated by Nina Westbrook and hosted by award-winning journalist Cari Champion. Guests heard from New York Times bestselling author Anna Malaika Tubbs and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown during a featured panel discussion, while Peabody Award-winning writer and producer Mara Brock Akil joined Westbrook for a fireside chat.

The brunch also included a grounding session led by life and wellbeing coach Alicia “Ace” Easter and a video presentation showcasing the foundation’s recent initiatives in Los Angeles and Altadena.

Notable attendees included Melanie Lynskey, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, Shaun Robinson, California Senator Laura Richardson, and several leaders from entertainment, business, and philanthropy.

In addition to networking opportunities, guests enjoyed curated wellness experiences and a marketplace featuring complimentary products from wellness and beauty brands.

The annual brunch serves as a signature fundraiser for the Why Not? Foundation, supporting community programs across Los Angeles. The event capped off a month of Mental Health Awareness initiatives benefiting domestic violence survivors and fire-impacted youth and families through partnerships with local organizations.