Rapper Boosie Badazz is facing a felony charge stemming from an alleged altercation at a Houston nightclub on May 24.

According to court documents, security guard Edward Iglehart told police he was escorting a female patron out of Dome nightclub after the venue had closed when an argument escalated. Iglehart claims the woman elbowed him in the face and dropped her belongings during the confrontation.

While attempting to retrieve the items, Iglehart alleges he was struck in the head with a glass hookah base. He told investigators he turned around and saw Boosie holding the broken object. TMZ notes the guard was transported to a local hospital, where he reportedly received eight staples for a head injury.

Club owners and promoters reportedly identified the woman involved as Boosie’s niece.

Boosie’s attorney, Carl A. Moore, denied the allegations and said the rapper was attempting to protect a female relative and de-escalate the situation. Moore added that the defense is seeking surveillance footage that may clarify what occurred.

Boosie, whose legal name is Torrence Hatch Jr., is expected to appear in Harris County court on Monday. Prosecutors have requested that bail be set at $85,000.

As of now, the allegations remain unproven, and the case is pending in court.