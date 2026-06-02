One of America’s most iconic bowling venues is getting a major upgrade. Ahead of this weekend’s highly anticipated PBA Tour Finals, Lucky Strike Entertainment has officially rebranded the legendary Thunderbowl Lanes into AMF Thunderbowl Lanes.

The transformation blends the venue’s rich Michigan sports heritage with refreshed branding and design updates, serving as the official kickoff for a broader nationwide AMF relaunch rolling out this summer.

The timing couldn’t be more electric. Allen Park sits at the center of the professional bowling universe this weekend for one of the PBA Tour’s largest national broadcasts of the season on CBS. Under the bright lights of one of the sport’s most storied houses, superstar EJ Tackett will chase a historic fifth consecutive World Championship title.

By debuting the new AMF era at this legendary house, the rebrand honors Thunderbowl’s championship legacy while positioning it perfectly for the future of competitive bowling.

the PBA World Championship Finals will air live on Saturday, June 13.

Tune in!