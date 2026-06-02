GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum artist Bryson Tiller is heading back on the road with his newly announced Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive 61-date tour launches August 27, 2026, in West Valley City, Utah, and will visit major venues including Madison Square Garden in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The North American run will be followed by UK and European dates beginning November 17, with stops in Paris, London, and Dublin before concluding with an Australian leg starting January 19, 2027.

Support on select dates will come from Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Austin Millz.

The tour announcement arrives as Tiller prepares to release a new album. Last month, he previewed the project with the release of his latest single, “IT’S OK.”

Fans can access the artist presale beginning June 3, with general ticket sales launching June 5. VIP packages will also be available, offering premium seating, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry.

The upcoming trek follows a milestone year for Tiller, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album T R A P S O U L and released the double album Solace & The Vices. He also scored a major hit alongside Chris Brown with “It Depends,” earning chart success, award recognition, and multiple Grammy nominations.