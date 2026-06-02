Drake’s latest chart run appears far from over. Early industry projections indicate that ICEMAN is headed for a third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the album expected to move roughly 174,000 equivalent album units during the upcoming tracking period.

The sustained performance adds another chapter to a blockbuster release cycle that has already produced several major milestones for the rapper. Following its debut, ICEMAN opened with 463,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest streaming week of 2026 for a hip-hop or R&B release. The album then maintained its momentum in week two with 225,000 units, enough to comfortably retain the top position on the chart.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ is set to spend a third straight week at #1 with 174K units 🏆



It will be the first rap album to do so since October 2024. pic.twitter.com/LCHeKeOmQ2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 2, 2026

Streaming has been a major driver behind the success. ICEMAN set a new benchmark by becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day this year, while Drake also emerged as the platform’s most-streamed artist of 2026. The strong digital performance has helped fuel the album’s staying power weeks after its release.

Individual tracks have also contributed to the project’s dominance. Songs such as “Janice STFU” continue to post strong numbers worldwide and have helped extend Drake’s reach across multiple charts. The track’s popularity, along with continued listener engagement throughout the album, has played a key role in helping the artist establish a new record for the most concurrent entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drake's 'ICEMAN' aiming for third week at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 174K units (via @HITSDD).



It will be his longest running #1 album since 'Certified Lover Boy' in 2021. pic.twitter.com/v8AKPxqogI — chart data (@chartdata) June 2, 2026

If projections hold, ICEMAN will secure another week at the summit, further strengthening what has already become one of the year’s most successful album campaigns. With streaming activity remaining high and fan interest showing few signs of slowing, the project continues to set the pace for the music industry in 2026.