Drake found himself back in the social media conversation after a subtle Instagram interaction sent fans into speculation mode. The rapper liked a post from Gio Ramos, the former partner of Playboi Carti, a moment that might have slipped by unnoticed if not for the clip attached to it.

The post featured Ramos in a video set to “Janice STFU,” a track already gaining steady momentum online as part of Drake’s ongoing chart run. Ramos’ breakup with Carti had previously played out in public view, marked by emotional posts, quick deletions, and visible distance between the two, giving the clip an added layer of context that fans were quick to dissect.

Drake’s engagement with the post did not come with any comment or follow-up, but it was enough to spark conversation across social platforms, where users debated whether the like was casual scrolling or something more deliberate.

At the same time, Drake continues to dominate commercially. ICEMAN remains locked in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second straight week, extending its early run at the top of the charts. The momentum around “Janice STFU” has also shown no signs of slowing, with the track continuing to circulate widely across streaming platforms and social feeds.

The overlap between online chatter and chart performance has become a defining feature of this latest phase of Drake’s rollout. Even as his projects maintain strong commercial traction, moments like the Gio Ramos interaction keep attention circulating far beyond the music itself, feeding into an ecosystem where every gesture, post, and track seems to echo across multiple layers of pop culture at once.