EA SPORTS has unveiled the cover athletes for EA SPORTS College Football 27 ahead of the game’s full reveal on June 4.
The Standard Edition cover features three of college football’s brightest stars: Dante Moore, Malachi Toney, and Kewan Lacy. Each earned the honor following standout 2025-26 seasons.
Moore threw for more than 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading Oregon on a deep playoff run. Toney shattered Miami’s single-season receptions record with 109 catches and over 1,200 receiving yards, while Lacy rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first season with Ole Miss.
The Deluxe Edition expands the spotlight to include Colin Simmons, Leonard Moore, and Jayden Maiava, along with Curt Cignetti, who guided Indiana to its first national championship.
EA SPORTS says College Football 27 will deliver a deeper and more authentic representation of the modern college football landscape. Additional details will be revealed June 4, while EA Play members can access a 10-hour early trial beginning July 2. EA Play Pro members will receive full access starting July 6.
The Deluxe Edition also celebrates the traditions of college football with mascot appearances and iconic gameday imagery from programs across the country.