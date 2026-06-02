Can’t make this up. President Donald Trump’s latest physical examination is generating headlines after CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz offered an enthusiastic review of the results during a Tuesday press briefing, describing the president’s overall health as “spectacular.”

Does he get a lollipop and a sticker, too? https://t.co/9HVPJl5OOm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 2, 2026

The evaluation, which lasted roughly three hours, was conducted just ahead of Trump’s 80th birthday and marks the fourth publicly known physical examination since his return to the White House in January 2025. According to Oz, the findings reflected strong cholesterol levels, healthy blood pressure, high energy, and sharp mental acuity.

Speaking with reporters, the former television physician brushed off any concern surrounding the president’s age and framed the examination as a standard part of the job. Oz also added a lighthearted remark, saying Trump “aces the test every single day.”

The White House later released a summary of the examination, noting that physicians recommended weight loss to help optimize the president’s health. Beyond that recommendation, officials painted a picture of a commander-in-chief who remains active and capable as he continues through his second term.

As is often the case when presidential health becomes a public topic, the report quickly became part of the broader political conversation. The administration opted not to release Trump’s complete medical records, leaving the official summary as the primary source of information about the exam’s findings.

The discussion extended beyond Washington as public figures and political observers weighed in. California Governor Gavin Newsom drew attention online with a lollipop-themed joke tied to the report, while many Trump supporters celebrated the results and pointed to them as evidence of the president’s vitality as he approaches a milestone birthday.

Health disclosures have long occupied a unique space in American politics, serving as both a matter of public interest and a source of endless debate. For now, the White House is standing behind the findings, and Oz’s glowing assessment has only amplified the conversation surrounding the president’s latest checkup.