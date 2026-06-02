The New York Giants officially announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday, bringing the former franchise star back to the team that drafted him in 2014.

Beckham, 33, returns to New York in a full-circle moment after spending five seasons with the Giants, where he recorded 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards, and 44 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler became one of the NFL’s biggest stars before injuries and other setbacks led to his departure in 2019.

OBJ is back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YkCZCHvhlv — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2026

Giants coach John Harbaugh, who worked with Beckham during the 2023 season in Baltimore, noted their strong relationship. Beckham totaled 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns that year.

The Giants continued reshaping their receiving room by also signing Braxton Berrios and JuJu Smith-Schuster to one-year contracts.

While Beckham has appeared in just nine games over the past two seasons, New York hopes the veteran can provide leadership, experience, and playmaking ability as the franchise looks to strengthen its offense heading into the upcoming