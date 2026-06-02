As the WNBA celebrates its landmark 30th season, lifestyle jewelry brand GLD is marking the occasion with a custom-designed Season 30 chain that honors the league’s legacy and growing cultural influence.

The statement piece features a fully iced circular pendant showcasing the official WNBA Season 30 design, complete with the “THIRTY” wordmark and the league’s iconic player silhouette at its center. Designed for movement, the silhouette rotates freely within the pendant and is paired with a fully iced Cuban link chain.

The chain boasts more than 5,200 hand-set stones totaling 250 carats and weighs over 1,000 grams. It also comes packaged in a custom GLD x WNBA THIRTY presentation case.

Several of the league’s biggest stars, including A’ja Wilson, helped unveil the chain across social media, highlighting the WNBA’s continued impact across sports, fashion, and entertainment.

The piece has already found its place in on-court celebrations. Cameron Brink recently gifted the Season 30 chain to Kelsey Plum after Plum scored 38 points in a Los Angeles Sparks victory, turning the chain into one of the season’s most coveted symbols of achievement and recognition.