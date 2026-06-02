Latto is embracing a new chapter in both her personal and professional life, revealing that sobriety played a major role in shaping her upcoming project, Big Mama.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, the Atlanta rapper reflected on recording an entire album without relying on the habits often associated with studio sessions.

“Studio life is like you take a shot and you hit the blunt,” Latto explained. “But this time I didn’t have that to rely on, and it made me more confident. I was like, ‘No, I really am that bitch.’”

The rapper said completing a full album sober proved something to herself and strengthened her confidence as an artist.

Latto also revealed that Big Mama gave her even more creative freedom than her previous album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. She described being fully in control of the music, rollout, and overall direction of the project.

“This is my way or the highway,” she said, noting that she was “100 percent” in the driver’s seat throughout the creative process.

The artist added that she wants her music, rather than her personal life, to define her brand. “I feel like I’m too talented for that to be the forefront of my name,” Latto said. “I wanna let the music lead.”