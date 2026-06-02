Latto shares her emotional journey into motherhood, revealing her pregnancy was planned and discussing how becoming a mother changed her perspective on life and career.

Latto is opening up about one of the most personal decisions of her life: becoming a mother.

During a conversation with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, the rapper revealed that her pregnancy was intentional, though she admits the reality of motherhood brought unexpected emotions.

“My baby was very much planned,” Latto said. “There were tears and anxiety was through the roof, but it’s what I wanted.”

The Grammy-nominated artist explained that while she had always envisioned becoming a mother, she struggled to balance the decision with her fast-paced career and lifestyle. She questioned whether she was truly ready for such a major life change at a young age.

Latto, whose birth name is Alyssa Stephens, said the experience forced her to prioritize her personal desires over the demands of her public persona.

“It was hard for me to take a step back and be like, ‘I wanna do something for Alyssa,’ because my whole life has always been living Latto’s life,” she shared.

Ultimately, the rapper described motherhood as “the biggest blessing in disguise,” crediting her faith for guiding her through the transition. She also revealed that she experienced a peaceful pregnancy, calling the next chapter of her life both rewarding and transformative.