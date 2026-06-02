Monica made a surprise appearance during Brandy’s set at Roots Picnic this weekend, giving fans a glimpse into the chemistry and sisterhood that continue to define one of R&B’s most beloved duos. Monica treated the crowd to a performance of her Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “So Gone,” drawing a massive response from festivalgoers and creating one of the weekend’s standout moments.

The Roots Picnic appearance sparked significant excitement online with BET and The Shade Room highlighting the reunion. The moment underscored the enduring connection between Brandy and Monica, which TheGrio described as a “shared history that continues to grow beyond The Boy Is Mine,” EBONY added that Brandy, “…surprised fans with her other half, Monica, who performed her classic ‘So Gone,’ continuing to give us the Bronica duo we know and love,” and VIBE gave us a sneak peek backstage where Brandy thanked Monica for joining her.

The reunion arrives shortly after the 28th anniversary of Brandy & Monica’s Grammy Award-winning single “The Boy Is Mine” and just weeks before they take the stage together at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 4, offering fans an exciting preview of one of the summer’s most anticipated R&B performances.