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SOURCE SPORTS: Rams Land Myles Garrett as Patriots Agree on AJ Brown Deal

June 2, 2026
Shawn Grant

A massive day of moves is shaking up the NFL landscape.

The Cleveland Browns are finalizing a blockbuster trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round selection. The deal gives Los Angeles one of the league’s most dominant defensive players as the franchise pushes for another Super Bowl run.

Garrett, a perennial All-Pro and one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, now joins a Rams roster that continues to make aggressive win-now moves. Meanwhile, Cleveland adds a young standout in Verse along with multiple future draft assets as it looks toward the future.

Additionally, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a trade, sending star wide receiver AJ Brown to New England. A 2028 first-round pick is reportedly expected to be part of the package, though additional compensation is still being finalized.

If completed, the move would give the Patriots a major offensive weapon while marking another significant shift in an already chaotic NFL offseason.

With multiple franchises reshaping their futures, June is already delivering some of the league’s biggest headlines.

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