Shakira, Madonna, and BTS Are Bringing the Ultimate Stadium Energy to the 2026 World Cup

Nobody asked FIFA to do this. And yet here we are. For the first time in 96 years of World Cup history, the final is getting a halftime show. Not a closing ceremony tucked away after the trophy lift. Not a pre-match performance, people half-watch while finding their seats. A proper, mid-game, Super Bowl-style halftime show – right in the fifteen minutes that used to belong entirely to the teams.

Madonna. Shakira. BTS. MetLife Stadium. July 19. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, the show will broadcast live to hundreds of millions of people across the planet. FIFA’s phrasing was “a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose.” Which is a very corporate way of saying: they figured out the blueprint the NFL has been running for forty years, and they waited for the biggest possible moment to try it.

A Lineup That Doesn’t Have a Weak Spot

Shakira was always going to be part of this. “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” from the 2010 World Cup is still the best-selling tournament anthem in the competition’s history. She’s not just a performer at this thing – she co-wrote and recorded “Dai Dai” with Burna Boy as the official 2026 anthem, and two weeks before the tournament kicks off, she has already performed for over two million people on Copacabana Beach. Whatever question anyone still had about whether she’s in the form of her life has been answered.

Madonna’s timing here is worth paying attention to. Confessions II drops on July 3 – sixteen days before she takes that MetLife stage. She debuted “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella 2026. This is not a legacy booking. This is an artist using one of the most watched broadcasts in human history to make a point about where she currently stands.

BTS is the one that changes the math entirely. Their fanbase doesn’t just watch – they organize. Every platform, every timezone, every language. Jungkook performed solo at the 2022 Qatar opening ceremony and became the first Korean artist in World Cup history to do so. Now the full group shows up for the final. For everyone who has watched K-pop go from a niche to a genuinely global cultural force, this is the moment that cements it. Three artists, three completely different audiences, zero overlap. FIFA didn’t accidentally stumble into that. Someone in that room understood what they were building.

The Fan Experience That Doesn’t Switch Off

There’s a version of watching this World Cup that looks like sitting in front of one screen, alone, waiting for the game to resume. That version doesn’t really exist anymore. The modern matchday runs on multiple tracks simultaneously. People are watching the match, tracking what’s happening in other groups, arguing about it in real time, and flipping between all of it without stopping. The halftime show becomes content the second it ends – clips circulating before the teams are back on the pitch, reactions stacking up before the second half kicks off.

That continuous engagement loop is what the broader tournament ecosystem is built around. Fans tracking live tournament futures or checking where things stand on any reputable soccer betting platform during a break, aren’t stepping away from the experience – they’re in the middle of it. The adrenaline of a 48-team World Cup doesn’t pause for fifteen minutes. It just finds a different outlet.

Why This Specific Moment Matters

The argument against a World Cup halftime show has always been that football is a different culture. That European fans wouldn’t sit for an extended break. That the game doesn’t need the entertainment infrastructure the NFL built around it. FIFA just decided to ignore all of that at the highest possible volume.

Whether you think a halftime show belongs at a World Cup final or not, the three artists on that stage are going to make the argument irrelevant. Nobody leaves their seat for a Madonna, Shakira, and BTS set. Nobody turns the TV off. You watch it because even if you didn’t plan to, those are names that command the room.

Whatever happens on the pitch on July 19 – whichever two nations are left standing, whatever drama plays out over ninety minutes – the halftime show will be part of how this final is remembered. That’s a strange thing to say about a fifteen-minute break. But that’s exactly where we are.