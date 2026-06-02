One of PlayStation’s most beloved horror properties is making its return.

During Sony’s June 2026 State of Play showcase, the company officially unveiled Until Dawn 2, giving fans a first look at the next chapter in the interactive survival horror franchise and confirming a 2027 release window for PlayStation 5.

First trailer for 'Until Dawn 2'



Releasing in 2027 pic.twitter.com/MDlk8U6ucq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 2, 2026

The newly released trailer introduces audiences to a fresh nightmare centered on a crew of internet ghost hunters behind the popular paranormal channel “Dead True.” Chasing views and viral fame, the team travels to a deserted tropical island believed to be rich with supernatural lore. What begins as a content expedition quickly turns into a desperate fight for survival as the group encounters ancient forces far more dangerous than anything they expected to capture on camera.

This latest installment is being developed by Firesprite Entertainment, the PlayStation-owned studio stepping into the franchise following the original game’s success under Supermassive Games. While the setting and cast have changed, the heart of the experience remains intact. Player decisions will once again determine who makes it through the night, with every choice carrying potentially deadly consequences.

‘UNTIL DAWN 2’ follows a team of ghost hunters as they look for a viral hit on a remote island haunted by a woman's chilling story of something far darker than they bargained for.



Releasing in 2027. pic.twitter.com/4sDHn6vUkw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2026

Fans of the original will also recognize a familiar presence. Peter Stormare is set to return as Dr. Alan J. Hill, the unsettling psychiatrist whose appearances became one of the defining elements of the first game’s psychological tension.

The sequel is being positioned as a standalone story, opening the door for newcomers while expanding the larger Until Dawn universe. Early footage leans heavily into the franchise’s signature blend of dread, mystery, and cinematic storytelling, with the island setting providing a new backdrop for the kind of life-or-death decisions that made the original a fan favorite.

More details are expected in the months ahead, but Sony has already made one thing clear: the next long night of terror begins in 2027.