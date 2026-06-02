South Minneapolis Creatives Launch Scenic Society’s First Sneaker

The 55406 Sneaker Brings South Minneapolis Culture Into Footwear
Minneapolis has long been a city with a rich tradition of music, art, entrepreneurship, and independent creativity. From influential musicians and artists to neighborhood-based movements that rarely make national headlines, some of the city’s strongest ideas have always been built from the ground up.
That same independent spirit is evident throughout Manny Phesto’s career.
For years, the Minneapolis-born artist and entrepreneur has used his work to reflect the culture, creativity, and perspective of South Minneapolis. Projects like Southside Looking In and Over South highlighted parts of the city that often exist outside mainstream headlines while documenting the real stories and energy of the community.
Now, that same local inspiration is entering the footwear world.
Scenic Society Launches the 55406 Sneaker
Manny Phesto and his business partner and longtime friend Vinny have launched Scenic Society’s first sneaker, the 55406, a silhouette deeply inspired by South Minneapolis and named after the zip code that helped shape the project.
Unlike many modern sneaker brands that create a product first and build a story later, Scenic Society approached the process differently. The story already existed within the community, culture, and environment that inspired the sneaker from the beginning.
The name “55406” directly references South Minneapolis, while the shoe itself features design elements connected to Scenic Society’s broader creative identity.
Design Details Inspired by Movement and Landscape
Design-wise, the 55406 blends vegan suede, nubuck, textile, and mesh construction with reflective detailing on the toe and heel, embroidered Scenic Society branding, and custom landscape-inspired insoles unique to each colorway. Grand Tetons, Yosemite, and Antelope Canyon colorways each feature their own matching insole artwork and complementary lace options, tying the shoe back to the landscapes that inspired the collection.
Building Culture Before Hype
Streetwear and sneaker culture have always been closely tied to community, long before becoming billion-dollar industries. Many brands spend years trying to create a culture around a product after launch.
Scenic Society appears to be taking the opposite approach.
The brand already exists within a larger creative ecosystem connected to music, branding, fashion, and product development through The Cloud Committee. Manny Phesto has also been involved in developing projects like Coughee, the brand created alongside Houston rap icon Devin the Dude.
Rather than feeling like separate business ventures, these projects operate more like different extensions of the same creative universe.
Whether through music, footwear, or product development, the common thread is a focus on community, creativity, and building from the ground up.
Scenic Society 55406 Soft Launch Now Live
The Scenic Society 55406 sneaker soft launch is officially live through Scenic Society.
Learn More
Instagram: @ScenicSociety
Website: ScenicSociety.com