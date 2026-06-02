Target will release an exclusive 30th Anniversary Edition of JAY-Z’s iconic debut album Reasonable Doubt, featuring special packaging, a unique color variant, and unreleased song versions.

Target is celebrating the 30th anniversary of JAY-Z’s landmark debut album Reasonable Doubt with an exclusive commemorative edition available nationwide beginning June 26.

The retailer announced that the special release will honor the legacy of the critically acclaimed 1996 album while offering fans and collectors exclusive content. Available only through Target, the 30th Anniversary Edition will feature unique packaging, a special color vinyl variant, and never-before-released versions of select tracks.

In addition to the exclusive vinyl release, Target stores and Target.com will showcase JAY-Z-inspired experiences and special moments throughout the anniversary week to commemorate one of hip-hop’s most influential albums.

Widely regarded as a classic, Reasonable Doubt introduced JAY-Z as one of rap’s most compelling storytellers and helped lay the foundation for a career that would reshape music, business, and culture.

Fans can preorder the exclusive 30th Anniversary Edition vinyl through Target beginning June 1. The release arrives as the album reaches a milestone, continuing to highlight its enduring influence on hip-hop and popular culture three decades after its debut.

The exclusive Reasonable Doubt anniversary edition will officially be available at Target stores nationwide and online starting June 26.