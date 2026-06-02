The Reserve @ Roots Picnic Festival Pre-Event, presented by AT&T, set the tone for one of the year’s most anticipated cultural weekends with an exclusive gathering at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

The invitation-only event brought together a curated mix of athletes, artists, executives, founders, and tastemakers for an evening focused on connection, culture, and community. The night’s biggest surprise came when hip-hop star Fabolous took the stage for an unannounced performance, delivering crowd favorites including “Breathe,” “Can’t Let You Go,” and “Into You.”

Guests filled the venue with conversations, networking opportunities, and entertainment, creating an atmosphere that reflected The Reserve’s mission of fostering meaningful relationships through highly curated experiences.

Notable attendees included NFL standout Laremy Tunsil, Fabolous, and music icon Jermaine Dupri, alongside influential figures from sports, fashion, media, and business.

Co-created by Divine Tree Management and the KMColeman Group, The Reserve is a global invitation-only platform built on trust, reputation, and access. The network is designed to bring together leaders and innovators in private settings where impactful relationships can develop organically.

As Roots Picnic weekend officially gets underway, The Reserve continues to establish itself as a premier pre-event where sports, music, and business converge before the festival’s main stage comes to life.