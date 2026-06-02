Seattle’s favorite artist is turning up the volume.

With a new single dropping every 30 days and his latest track, “LOUD,” already making waves on YouTube, the artist-producer-entrepreneur isn’t just playing the game—he’s rewriting the rules.

In an era of manufactured viral moments, Pwashington stands as a reminder that consistency is the ultimate currency. From Seattle’s South End to the high-stakes energy of Los Angeles, his journey has been defined by a “built, not bought” mentality.

The latest proof? “LOUD.”

Now streaming on YouTube, the track is a masterclass in unfiltered production and lyrical grit. It serves as the opening salvo for his most ambitious year yet: a relentless 2026 rollout featuring a brand-new single every month.

“I bleed music—I can’t turn it off.”

Pwashington isn’t just an artist to watch—he’s the one setting the tempo for the entire city.

As momentum continues to build, one thing is clear: while others chase trends, Pwashington is creating a movement—one release at a time.