Few producers in Hip Hop history have earned the level of reverence reserved for. Even after his untimely passing in 2006, the Detroit legend continued to shape the culture through a treasure trove of unreleased material that demonstrated why so many consider him one of the greatest beatmakers of all time.

On this date in 2009, Jay Stay Paid was released, serving as the second posthumous album from Dilla and another powerful reminder of the genius he left behind. Released through Nature Sounds Records and curated by longtime collaborator and producer, the project offered fans an intimate look into Dilla’s creative process while celebrating his immeasurable influence on Hip Hop production.

Unlike traditional albums, Jay Stay Paid plays like a continuous journey through Dilla’s musical mind. The project blends unreleased instrumentals, remixes, rare recordings, and vocal appearances into a seamless listening experience that captures the spontaneity and innovation that defined his career.

The album features contributions from artists including,,,, and, among others. Yet as strong as the guest appearances are, the true star remains Dilla’s production. His signature drum patterns, soulful chops, and uncanny ability to make imperfect rhythms feel perfect are present throughout the project.

What makes Jay Stay Paid particularly special is that it arrived during a period when Dilla’s influence was only continuing to grow. By 2009, a new generation of producers was already studying his techniques, while artists across Hip Hop, R&B, and neo soul were openly citing him as a major inspiration.

For longtime fans, the album served as both a celebration and a reminder of what was lost when Dilla passed away at just 32 years old after battling lupus and a rare blood disease. For younger listeners, it became another gateway into one of the most influential catalogs in modern music history.

Seventeen years later, Jay Stay Paid remains more than just a collection of unreleased recordings. It stands as another chapter in the enduring legacy of a producer whose fingerprints can still be found across virtually every corner of contemporary Hip Hop.

Rest in power to J Dilla. The beats never stopped.