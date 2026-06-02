Vince Staples is building anticipation for his upcoming album Cry Baby with the release of “Cotton,” the third single from the project set to arrive this Friday.

The Long Beach rapper continues his recent streak of visually compelling releases, pairing the new track with a thought-provoking music video that, like previous singles “Blackberry Marmalade” and “White Flag,” is presented without explanation, allowing viewers to draw their own conclusions.

The release follows Staples’ announcement that he will livestream his sold-out album release show from Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre on Thursday. Embracing the closer connection with fans that has come through his independent era, Staples recently stopped by Undefeated La Brea to give away the final tickets to the show during a Converse event unveiling custom Cry Baby Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Cry Baby marks a significant artistic shift for Staples. Built around live instrumentation, the album embraces a more organic and immediate sound while tackling themes of tension, identity, and the complexities of modern America.

Described as both confrontational and emotionally charged, the project aims to do more than reflect current events. Instead, Staples uses the music to actively engage with the realities shaping contemporary life, making Cry Baby one of his most anticipated releases to date.