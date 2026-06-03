GRAMMY Award-winning reggae legend Buju Banton has announced his 13th studio album, Too Too Bad, set for release on July 17, 2026.

The project marks Banton’s sixth album with VP Records and follows his return to the label after a 23-year absence under a newly signed deal.

Leading the rollout is the single “Butterflies,” produced by acclaimed hitmaker Supa Dups, whose credits include work with Rihanna, Drake, and Bruno Mars. The track has already surpassed one million cumulative streams and earned praise from reggae fans and critics alike.

Alongside the album announcement, Banton unveiled the official music video for “Butterflies.” Directed by Justice Silvera and filmed in Miami, the visual captures the vibrant energy of the summer-ready single.

With Too Too Bad, Banton continues to build on a celebrated career that has made him one of reggae’s most influential and enduring voices.