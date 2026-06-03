EA SPORTS has announced that Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27, making him the first player in franchise history to appear on the cover of the iconic football video game franchise.

Williams earned the honor following a breakout season in which he threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns, setting the Bears’ single-season passing record. He also led Chicago to its first division title since 2018 and its first playoff victory since 2010.

The Standard Edition cover features Williams performing his signature jump pass, while the Deluxe Edition showcases his “Iceman” celebration and custom nail art, a hallmark of his off-field style and cultural influence.

“When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true,” Williams said. “Being on the cover of Madden NFL 27 is a full circle moment.”

Williams enters the game with a 90 overall rating and is coming off a season highlighted by his dramatic 46-yard game-winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Green Bay Packers, which earned NFL Moment of the Year honors.

According to EA SPORTS, Madden NFL 27 will introduce new gameplay and franchise features, with details set to be revealed on June 4 through the official Madden channels.

The game’s Early Access period begins Aug. 6 for EA Play members, while EA Play Pro subscribers can start playing Aug. 10. The full release is expected later in August as anticipation continues to build around one of football’s brightest young stars.