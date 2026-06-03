After spending the last several years at the center of one of the music industry’s most consequential legal battles, Cassie Ventura is reportedly starting a new chapter far away from the spotlight.

According to newly surfaced court documents obtained by TMZ, the singer and former model has permanently relocated outside of the United States following her reported $20 million settlement with former boyfriend and Bad Boy Records founder.

The filing reportedly stems from an ongoing civil lawsuit involving Ventura and Clayton Howard, a male escort who has made a series of allegations related to Ventura and Combs. In the documents, Ventura allegedly states, “I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States.” The filing also notes that while she remains a U.S. citizen, she is no longer a resident of California.

Although her exact location has not been publicly disclosed, reports indicate that Ventura requested to participate in legal proceedings through New York, where her attorneys are based, rather than travel back to California.

The reported move comes after a turbulent period that fundamentally altered both Ventura’s life and the public perception of Combs. In November 2023, Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing the music mogul of years of abuse, coercion, and manipulation during their decade long relationship. The case was settled within 24 hours, with multiple outlets later reporting that the settlement totaled approximately $20 million.

While the lawsuit was quickly resolved, its impact was anything but temporary.

Months later, hotel surveillance footage emerged showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura, lending public support to allegations she had previously detailed in her legal complaint. The footage sparked widespread outrage and became a pivotal moment in the growing legal and criminal scrutiny surrounding the Bad Boy founder.

Since then, Ventura has largely focused on family life alongside her husband, Alex Fine, whom she married in 2019. The couple shares children together and has maintained a relatively private lifestyle amid the ongoing media attention.

Meanwhile, Howard’s lawsuit remains active. He has alleged that he participated in encounters involving Ventura and Combs, while also making claims regarding paternity and health related issues. Ventura has denied the allegations and reportedly contends that Howard sent supportive messages to her husband following the filing of her lawsuit against Combs in 2023.

As legal proceedings continue, Ventura appears determined to move forward on her own terms, choosing privacy and distance from the country where one of the entertainment industry’s most public controversies unfolded.