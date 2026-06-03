Hip-hop entrepreneur E-40 is adding another offering to his growing beverage empire with the introduction of Sluricane Espresso Martini, a new ready-to-drink cocktail designed to capitalize on one of the hottest trends in the spirits industry.

The premium canned cocktail combines bold espresso flavor, premium vodka, smooth richness, and an energetic finish, delivering a convenient cocktail experience with a robust 20% ABV. Designed for both upscale occasions and casual gatherings, the drink can be enjoyed chilled, shaken, or poured over ice.

The launch also marks the next evolution of the Sluricane brand, featuring refreshed packaging and the introduction of additional flavors as the company continues to expand its footprint in the fast-growing RTD cocktail market.

Priced at $19.99, Sluricane Espresso Martini aims to bring premium cocktail culture to a wider audience while reflecting E-40’s signature style and Bay Area influence.

The release arrives as espresso martinis continue to surge in popularity nationwide and celebrity-backed beverage brands remain a dominant force in the spirits and ready-to-drink categories. With summer approaching, E-40’s latest venture positions Sluricane to compete in a crowded but thriving market by blending convenience, flavor, and recognizable star power.

The launch further solidifies E-40’s reputation as a successful entrepreneur whose business interests extend well beyond music and entertainment.