Fanatics Partners with New York Racing Team for NASCAR Cup Series Races

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has announced a new partnership with New York Racing Team, becoming the primary sponsor of the No. 44 Chevrolet driven by J.J. Yeley in two major NASCAR Cup Series events.

The agreement marks the second consecutive year of collaboration between the two organizations. Fanatics Casino will serve as the primary sponsor for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 7, while Fanatics Sportsbook will headline the No. 44 Chevrolet at Chicagoland Speedway on July 5.

The Michigan race will also mark Fanatics Casino’s first NASCAR team sponsorship. The car will feature the brand’s signature black-and-white design and promote NASCAR Victory Lane, an officially licensed slot game created by 916 Gaming.

“We’re excited to show up in a state where Fanatics Casino is live and bring fans closer to the energy of NASCAR,” said Michael Afflick, Vice President of Casino Brand Marketing at Fanatics Betting & Gaming.

New York Racing Team owner John Cohen praised the partnership, calling it an opportunity to connect with NASCAR’s passionate fan base while bringing a nationally recognized brand back to the Cup Series stage.

Fanatics Casino is currently available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, while Fanatics Sportsbook continues expanding its presence across the sports betting market.