In a move that further disrupts the traditional wireless industry, TextNow has officially announced that iHeartRadio is joining its revolutionary Free Flex Plan. Starting today, TextNow users can stream thousands of live radio stations, custom playlists, and podcasts on a national 5G network—all without touching their data caps or paying a dime for the airtime.

The partnership marks TextNow’s first major audio content integration, signaling a broader strategic push by the Waterloo, Ontario-based company to build a robust, completely free content ecosystem directly into its mobile service.

Redefining Mobile Flexibility

TextNow has built its brand on making the old, rigid cell phone contract model obsolete. Instead of forcing users into expensive, bloated monthly billing cycles, the company’s Free Flex Plan offers a customizable alternative: unlimited nationwide talk and text, alongside included 5G data access for a curated roster of essential apps.

With the recent rollout of eSIM technology, users can download the TextNow app, activate a free digital SIM instantly, and immediately begin streaming iHeartRadio on the go without entering a credit card.

“People don’t want their phone service locked into one rigid model anymore. At TextNow, our mission is to make the old way of paying for a phone service obsolete. TextNow is continuing to find new ways to give customers more for free, and adding iHeartRadio to the Free Flex Plan is a perfect example of that in practice: more included, nothing owed. Music and streaming are part of everyday life, and this partnership is another step toward building a wireless experience that is more flexible, modern and built around how people actually use their phones.” — Derek Ting, CEO of TextNow

Bringing Audio to the Masses

For iHeartMedia, the collaboration opens up a massive, highly engaged audience of millions of mobile users who are actively looking to maximize their digital connectivity without breaking the bank.

“iHeartRadio is built to be everywhere its listeners are — in the car, at home, on the go, and now as part of their phone plan. TextNow is reaching millions of Americans who deserve the same access to great audio that everyone else has. This is the kind of partnership that puts listeners first, and we are proud to be TextNow’s first audio content partner.” — Michael Biondo, President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia

How the Free Flex Plan Works

The underlying philosophy of TextNow’s model is that consumers should only pay for high-speed data when they actually want to, rather than paying for excess data they never use.

The Baseline: Users get free nationwide calling and texting, plus unmetered data for select ecosystem apps like iHeartRadio.

Users get free nationwide calling and texting, plus unmetered data for select ecosystem apps like iHeartRadio. The Flex: If a user needs full, unrestricted data to browse the web, stream video, or use work apps while away from Wi-Fi, they can instantly purchase temporary data passes directly inside the app.

If a user needs full, unrestricted data to browse the web, stream video, or use work apps while away from Wi-Fi, they can instantly purchase temporary data passes directly inside the app. The Catch: There isn’t one—the free tier is supported by subtle, in-app advertising, keeping the essential service completely free of monthly bills or overage fees.

The iHeartRadio integration is live starting today for all eligible Free Flex Plan customers. Users can access the perk immediately by updating their TextNow app on iOS or Android.

Are you ready to ditch your monthly phone bill? Which radio station or playlist are you streaming first now that the data is completely free?