A few days ago, I came home exhausted and thought, Why not start the movie marathon today? I mean, the fun shouldn’t wait till the weekend, right?

So, I prepared food, tucked myself in a fluffy blanket, dimmed the lights, and put on my favorite sunset trilogy.

Within 20 minutes, the buffer monster visited the screen thrice.

Maybe the entertainment god is not in my favor today.

Honestly, patience is not my virtue, so I had no option but to switch it off. There goes the little bit of weekday bliss that was left in me. I dragged myself back to bed and sobbed my sad self to sleep.

But you don’t have to do the same.

Why?

Well, because I have a tried-and-tested foolproof plan that can help you upgrade your internet, you don’t have to experience buffering ever again.

So, if you also want to say goodbye to the suffering of buffering, then keep reading.

How To Resolve the Loading Wheel Issue?

We all know buffering is frustrating, but it’s not always your internet service provider to blame. Before you pick up the phone and call customer support, here are some simple things to try.

These tips are simple and offer instant relief; however, they are not long-term.

Play Back

When the scene starts buffering, most of us hit the playback button. This helps in loading the scene so you can watch it buffer-free.

Video Quality

We all love watching the movie in 4K, but if your video keeps buffering, try dropping the video quality. While the quality might not be good, you will see a significant difference in the loading speed.

Pause

Hit pause for at least 2-3 minutes. This will offer your video a decent head start. Eventually, as you keep watching, the video will keep buffering.

Clear Cache

Clearing the cache or restarting the app will help you remove the temporary data leftovers. This will eventually help you load your content faster.

You can hit pause, maybe wait for a few minutes, or keep refreshing your app, but we all know these solutions are not permanent.

Then what to do?

The answer is simple: you need to understand your streaming needs and just upgrade the package. In case the issue still persists, you can also try comparing different ISPs via a third-party site like LocalCableDeals and simply switch your provider.

It is that simple.

So, before you make a decision, let’s see how much internet speed you need for streaming.

How Much Speed Do You Need for Buffer-Free Streaming?

For a seamless watch experience, your internet should have a minimum speed. This speed depends on the quality of the video and the number of devices.

So, if you are watching a video on just one device, you might need less speed, but if you increase the number of devices, then the speed requirement doubles. Similarly, watching content in 4K means you need more speed, but if you watch in lower quality, then the speed requirement also drops.

Here is a quick overview of the minimum speed requirements, according to Ookla Speedtest, based on the number of devices, time, and quality:

Video Quality Minimum Speed/device Data Used / hr. Devices Standard Definition (SD) 3 – 5 Mbps ~1 GB Phones, tablets, and small TVs High Definition (HD) 5 – 10 Mbps ~3 GB living room TVs and laptops Ultra HD / 4K 25+ Mbps ~7 GB+ 4K HDR TVs and home theaters[AS1]

We all know that 25 Mbps is considered enough for streaming on a 4K device. However, leave a little buffer for security. So, if there is a guest, you live with family, or you have multiple devices, aim for a plan that is at least 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps.

Why is Good Internet the Ultimate Buffering Solution?

Now that you understand the speed requirements, it’s time to know why good internet is such a big deal.

Instant Play

When the internet speed is good, you don’t have to wait for content to load. You can instantly hit play, and the video will start streaming in no time.

Watch Ahead

Skipping the boring scene or rewatching the sequence, with internet speed, is possible. With fast internet, you can enjoy seamless scrubbing, which means you can jump, skip, rewatch, or catch up on any part you want.

Seamless Bingeing

Most people love to binge-watch. With fast internet, you don’t have to wait for the next episode to load; instead, you can be done with one episode and instantly jump to the next one in no time.

Best Picture Quality

When the speed is bad, the video doesn’t stop. Most platforms have an in-built feature that just drops the quality. With high speed, you can enjoy ultra-HD and 4K quality. Now, you can enjoy crystal-clear quality without blocky, pixelated pictures.

Cinematic Experience

For 4K and HDR quality, you need a high data threshold. So, with high-speed internet, you will be able to enjoy cinematic shots with the right sharpness, just like sitting in the theater.

Complementary Audio Quality

You can’t enjoy a high-quality image unless it is complemented by high-end audio. With high-speed internet, you will get to enjoy an immersive sound experience where the audio quality is crisp, deep, and perfectly synced.

The Multidevice Battle of Bandwidth

In most households, you are not the only one online. There are more people within your family who are connected to the same router.

In case you live alone, you might have multiple connected devices, i.e., phone, laptop, tablet, and smart devices, competing for the same bandwidth.

So, what does this mean?

Well, usually this doesn’t translate to a smooth watch experience, especially when you have a limited data plan. Plus, during peak hours when the speed is really low, devices compete against each other for speed and bandwidth.

However, when you upgrade to a faster internet, you will get a better bandwidth. This means you have a wider highway that will help in moving the data seamlessly. Eventually, no matter how many devices or users you have connected to the same router, the watch experience will stay uninterrupted.

Simply put, high-speed internet is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. So, if you are tired of buffering, pausing every few seconds, and waiting for the video to load, then upgrading your package or switching to a better internet is the only option.