Jay-Z made a fashion statement while headlining the 2026 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, stepping on stage in a standout look from Fear of God.

The hip-hop icon wore Japanese canvas workwear pieces from Fear of God’s THE ETERNAL ORDER Fall 2026 collection, blending elevated craftsmanship with rugged utility aesthetics.

Credit: Roc Nation // Raven B. Varona

The appearance came during JAY-Z’s star-studded headlining performance alongside The Roots, which featured special guests including Meek Mill, Jazmine Sullivan, and a State Property reunion.

The look added another memorable moment to a night that celebrated both Philadelphia’s music culture and JAY-Z’s enduring influence on hip-hop and fashion.