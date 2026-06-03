During Roots Picnic Weekend in Philadelphia, industry executive and cultural tastemaker Lenny S brought together some of the biggest names in music, sports, entertainment, and business for an exclusive private celebration honoring Jay-Z’s 30-year legacy.

Presented with support from D’Ussé, McDonald’s, and Backwoods, the invite-only event served as a gathering point for artists, executives, athletes, and creatives whose work continues to shape culture. The evening celebrated Jay-Z’s enduring influence on music, entrepreneurship, and global culture while fostering meaningful connections among industry leaders.

Among the notable guests were Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Allen Iverson, Deon Cole, Sam Jay, Brian Michael Cox, Dixson, Adam Blackstone, Brandon Blackwood, P.J. Tucker, Kenny Burns, and Rory, alongside a host of influential figures from entertainment, sports, fashion, and media.

Photo credits to S’Yiel Custodio and Tito G

Held during one of the most anticipated cultural weekends of the year, the event quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after private gatherings surrounding Roots Picnic.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came courtesy of McDonald’s, which surprised attendees with a late-night comfort food activation. Guests enjoyed Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, and ice cream, creating a nostalgic experience that became a major talking point throughout the evening.

Blending celebration, networking, and cultural appreciation, the event underscored Jay-Z’s lasting impact while highlighting the power of community and connection across industries.