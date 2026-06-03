The music world has lost one of its most beloved voices.

With profound sadness, the family of two time Grammy Award winner announced that the legendary singer, songwriter, and balladeer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, surrounded by family and loved ones.

For more than five decades, Bryson stood among the most respected vocalists in R&B history, building a catalog that became the soundtrack to countless romances, celebrations, and personal milestones. His rich tenor and unmistakable delivery made him one of the genre’s most enduring performers, earning him fans across generations and around the globe.

While many remember Bryson for his iconic Disney collaborations, including the Academy Award winning “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle from Aladdin, his legacy extends far beyond those timeless classics. Throughout his career, Bryson delivered an impressive collection of hits including “Feel the Fire,” “I’m So Into You,” “Can You Stop the Rain,” “If Ever You’re In My Arms Again,” and “Reaching for the Sky,” records that helped establish him as one of R&B’s premier balladeers.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson emerged in the 1970s and steadily built a reputation as one of the most powerful and emotionally expressive vocalists in music. His ability to seamlessly transition between soul, R&B, pop, and adult contemporary music allowed him to maintain relevance through multiple eras while never sacrificing the quality of his artistry.

In a statement released by the family, they reflected on the tremendous impact Bryson had on both music and the lives of those who loved him.

“For more than five decades, Peabo’s extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life’s most cherished moments. His music carried generations through joyful celebrations, great love stories and enduring moments of comfort and inspiration, creating a legacy that will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him and the countless lives he touched through song.”

The family also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

“We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

As fans, fellow artists, and loved ones continue to mourn his loss, one thing remains certain: Peabo Bryson’s voice will never fade. His songs remain woven into the fabric of American music and will continue to inspire listeners for generations to come.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Celebration of life and memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace to Peabo Bryson, a true giant of R&B whose music will live forever.