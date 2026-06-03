Roots Picnic 2026 made history over the weekend, welcoming a sold-out crowd of 80,000 attendees to Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau for the festival’s largest edition to date.

Hosted and co-headlined by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop icons The Roots, the two-day event featured more than 20 performances across multiple stages while celebrating music, culture, and community in the heart of Fairmount Park.

The weekend’s most talked-about moment came Saturday night when JAY-Z joined The Roots for a special headlining set commemorating the 30th anniversary of his landmark debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The performance included appearances from Meek Mill, Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal, and a State Property reunion featuring Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Peedi Crakk, Freeway, and Young Gunz.

Additional highlights from day one included Jermaine Dupri’s hit-filled set with special guests Bow Wow, Da Brat, Sean P, and Dem Franchize Boyz. Brandy made her Roots Picnic debut and surprised fans by bringing Monica onstage for a memorable performance. DJ Jazzy Jeff hosted a massive block party featuring Black Thought, Schoolly D, Tuff Crew, Robbie B, and Malika Love, while artists such as De La Soul, Destin Conrad, Sasha Keable, Joy Oladokun, and Bilal also delivered standout performances.

Day two maintained the momentum with acclaimed sets from Erykah Badu, T.I., Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Corinne Bailey Rae, and others. Adam Blackstone led a special tribute honoring the 30th anniversary of the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, featuring performances from Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day, and more.

Beyond the music, Roots Picnic Con returned for its fourth year, featuring discussions on financial literacy, music education, technology, wellness, and entrepreneurship. Community-driven programming, celebrity basketball events, and immersive sponsor activations further reinforced Roots Picnic’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier cultural festivals.

With record attendance and unforgettable performances, Roots Picnic 2026 further cemented its place as a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s music and cultural landscape.