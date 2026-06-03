As a proud sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Stella Artois is encouraging fans to swap their desks for bar stools through its new “Work From Bar” (WFB) initiative.

Created to address the challenge of weekday matches falling during U.S. working hours, the campaign invites fans ages 21 and older to enjoy games at local bars and pubs while staying connected to work.

To support the effort, Stella Artois is offering up to $100,000 in reimbursements. During weekday World Cup matches, fans who purchase a Stella Artois or Stella Artois 0.0 can submit their receipt online as an “expense report” for a chance to be reimbursed.

“Work From Bar is built on a simple belief: the best moments of the tournament happen in the stadiums outside the stadiums,” said Chris Jones, Vice President of Marketing for Premium Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

The initiative will also feature a special Work From Bar HQ at Brookfield Place in New York City, beginning June 28. The pop-up will include a full sports bar, workspaces, televisions, charging stations, and a reservable conference room.

The campaign is part of Stella Artois’ broader “Taste Worth More” platform, designed to bring fans together during one of the world’s biggest sporting events.