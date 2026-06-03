FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga was revealed today as the title of the spinoff series from acclaimed producer Malcolm Spellman and producers of Snowfall. The series will premiere later this year on FX and Hulu and will be available on Disney+ internationally.

Set in ‘90s Los Angeles, the new series follows Snowfall characters Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.

Bean and John star with Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III.

Joining the series regulars are Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse and Quincy Chad, who also returns from Snowfall.

The series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes. The series is produced by FX Productions.