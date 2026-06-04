A$AP Rocky is speaking candidly about the emotional toll a frightening incident at his family’s Los Angeles home has had on him and his loved ones.

In a recent cover story with VIBE, the rapper reflected on the March incident in which a woman was arrested after allegedly firing an AR-15-style rifle at the property he shares with Rihanna and their three children. According to reports, the family was home at the time.

“It was f—ed up,” Rocky said. “Somebody attempted at [harming] me and my family.”

While expressing gratitude that everyone remained safe, the rapper explained that the experience affected more than just physical security. He said the incident disrupted the sense of comfort and freedom his family once felt inside their own home.

“It took a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free,” Rocky said. “I don’t want to be robbed of my peace and joy.”

In better A$AP news, he officially launched his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour on Wednesday night with a sold-out performance at the United Center in Chicago.

The opening night marked the first stop of Rocky’s 43-date global tour and featured a mix of fan-favorite records alongside unreleased material from his upcoming album DON’T BE DUMB.

During the performance, Rocky delivered hits including “Fashion Killa,” “Praise The Lord (Da Shine),” and “Sundress,” while also debuting tracks such as “PUNK ROCKY,” “HELICOPTER,” and “STOLE YA FLOW.”

The show featured immersive visuals and dramatic staging, including Rocky emerging from the signature DON’T BE DUMB helicopter before moving through the arena to perform among fans in the upper sections.

The North American leg of the tour will continue with stops in cities including Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Newark. The European and UK portion begins August 25 in Brussels before heading to London, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, and other major cities through September.