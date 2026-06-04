DJ Akademiks Says Drake Has Taken the Throne in Rap’s GOAT Debate

For years, conversations about hip-hop greatness have routinely centered Jay-Z. Now, DJ Akademiks believes the landscape has shifted, placing Drake firmly at the top of the discussion.

AK been screaming into the camera for 3 days now about a nigga with no influence 🤣 https://t.co/Osk4D7arTa — Zeeti (@DJZeeti) June 4, 2026

Speaking on the changing metrics used to measure success, Akademiks argued that Drake’s dominance in the streaming era has created a gap that is difficult to ignore. According to the media personality, Jay-Z’s standing today resembles that of other revered rap icons whose legacies remain intact but whose commercial numbers no longer drive the conversation.

The debate is fueled by eye-popping statistics. Drake reportedly generates roughly 72 million Spotify streams per day, while Jay-Z sits closer to 8 million. Drake has also amassed an estimated 92 billion lifetime Spotify streams, compared to approximately 13 billion for Jay-Z. Album success tells a similar story, with Drake holding 15 No. 1 albums and Jay-Z close behind with 14. Drake also owns 31 No. 1 R&B/Hip-Hop singles.

Still, supporters of Jay-Z point to accomplishments that extend beyond streaming platforms. His business empire, including Roc Nation, helped elevate him to billionaire status, while landmark releases continue to shape the culture decades after their arrival.

Among the projects frequently cited in discussions about Jay-Z’s impact are Reasonable Doubt, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, The Blueprint, The Black Album, American Gangster, Watch the Throne, 4:44, and The Dynasty: Roc La Familia.

As fans continue weighing influence, catalog strength, cultural impact, business success, and replay value, the GOAT conversation remains as lively as ever, with Drake and Jay-Z occupying two of the most prominent seats at the table.