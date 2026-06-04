Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer known as “Ghostface,” the Core Four are officially back in the crosshairs. Marlon Wayans (“Shorty”), Shawn Wayans (“Ray”), Anna Faris (“Cindy”), and Regina Hall (“Brenda”) are reuniting in a highly anticipated new Scary Movie installment, alongside returning favorites and fresh faces. This time, no horror movie IP is safe. The team is set to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every “final chapter” that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred, no trope survives, and every single line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to do what they do best: cancel Cancel Culture.

The atmosphere inside the press room shifted instantly when the trio walked in. What was supposed to be a standard, structured Q&A quickly dissolved into a room full of non-stop laughs, freestyle rapping, and a level of quick-witted banter that made keeping a straight face entirely impossible. Yet, beneath the legendary comedic armor, there was a profound, grounding warmth. When I shared the recent loss of my mother, the room went quiet for a beautiful moment of genuine sympathy before they seamlessly lifted the spirit of the room by honoring her the best way they knew how—through raw, unfiltered joy and matriarchal wisdom.

The energy was set from the jump, with Marlon immediately eyeing The Source’s highest rating standard. “We get five mic’s? That’s what I’m asking,” Marlon joked, leaning into the mic. “That’s all I want to know. Does Scary Movie get 5 mics? That’s all I want to know. You know what I mean? ‘Cuz we got bars!”

I couldn’t help but laugh, “Crazy, y’all not hip hop, though. Like, come on.”

Marlon wasn’t backing down. “We can do this for movies, too. I mean, just the same way y’all get five mics. I want 5 mics for Scary Movie.” Shawn chimed in with a compromise, suggesting they settle for “five buckets of popcorn,” prompting Anna to add, teasing, “He’s demanding.”

Steering the conversation toward the heart of their creative legacy, I wanted to dig into the roots of their comedic royalty. My mom was a massive fan of their family and the ground they broke in Hollywood. When I told them she had recently passed away in December and asked what lessons from their own mother they still carry onto movie sets today, the condolences were instant and sincere. Then, true to the Wayans ethos, they turned grief into a celebration of Black motherhood.

“Uh, ‘you boys work together, and you play nice here,'” Marlon recalled, mimicking his mother’s commanding voice. “‘If you don’t, I’m gonna make a kiss in the mouth, and always have on a clean pair of underwear, in case you just hit my car, car. Don’t embarrass me. Don’t embarrass me.'”

Shawn exploded with laughter, cutting in with the real-world logistics of that famous advice: “But Ma, if we get hit by a car, guess what’s coming out? Doo-doo. It don’t matter if your underwear is clean!” He kept the bit going, imagining her response: “Well, you better crawl your ass up back and change your clothes.”

Because a sit-down with The Source requires bridging the gap between cinema and the culture, I asked the trio which hip-hop track best encapsulates the energy of this massive cinematic return.

“Ether, Ether,” Marlon stated definitively.

“Because of the comeback, right? I love that,” I agreed.

Marlon immediately broke into a grin and started rapping: “I’ll call it LL Cool Js. Mama Said Knock You Out. Don’t call it a comeback, Mama said knock you out!”

Not to be outdone on her hip-hop history, Anna jumped in with a classic West Coast rhythm. “I must interject, but Nobody Does It Better. Warren G, Nate Dogg, nobody. Look, we’re done in a whole G.”

“Also, I was thinking The Next Episode by Dre,” Marlon added, while Shawn took a completely different sonic route, singing the upbeat hooks of Johnny Kemp: “I would pick Johnny Kemp. ‘Just got paid Friday night.’ Goes with Scary Movie.”

Beyond the jokes and the soundtracking, the true heart of this feature is the long-awaited reunion between the franchise’s masterminds and their original leading lady. Anna opened up beautifully about what it means to step back into Cindy Campbell’s shoes alongside the family that started it all, especially after the franchise was famously taken out of their hands years ago.

When asked how the guys have been treating her on this new journey, Anna beamed. “I’m feeling appreciated being with you guys, you know what I mean? That the people want to see this movie, that I get to be back with them, that I’ve been this big part of an even bigger idea. I’m thrilled. Actually, you know what? I finally feel heard and respected, and they’ve said, ‘Wow, you’ve just done so well for your little comedic self.'”

“And we threw it back in a cage after that,” Marlon cracked without missing a beat.

“I have… this has been the time of my life,” Anna continued, smiling through the interruption. “I’ve gotten to know them. I finally got to thank Keenan, you know? All this time, I’d gone by, they got the franchise taken away from them.”

“From her, by her, and all her white friends, too? Yeah,” Marlon interjected with a smirk.

“This meant the world to me to be able to extend my gratitude to these guys for giving me such a gift,” Anna said softly.

Marlon looked at her, the comedy giving way to genuine pride. “And for us, it was watching your career, watching Blossom,” he said. “That’s our gift , you know, and that was always Keenan’s pride, you know, when he finds great talent, you know, to see them succeed, you know, that that’s, like, really knowing he discovered a diamond in the rough. So you are a diamond—come here my little white diamond.”

With the original creative architects back in full control, Scary Movie isn’t just returning to theatres; it’s returning to its roots. They have the bars, they have the timing, and they definitely have the cultural weight. Give them their five mics—and their five buckets of popcorn—because the undisputed royalty of parody is officially back to knock the culture out.

Are you ready for the ultimate horror movie roast? Which modern “legacy sequel” do you think Shawn, Marlon, Anna, and Regina are going to tear apart first?

Watch the trailer below!

LA Photos by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)