Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Blazes Past 1 Billion Spotify Streams as No. 1 on Top 200 Continues

Drake’s latest chart takeover shows no signs of cooling off. The Toronto superstar’s blockbuster release cycle featuring Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour continues to dominate the music landscape, with Iceman now crossing the 1 billion Spotify streams milestone in remarkably short order.

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ has now surpassed 1 BILLION streams on Spotify 📊



It becomes his 18th project to reach the milestone, extending his own record for the most of any artist in history. pic.twitter.com/u9HWXsZwjA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) June 4, 2026

Released on May 15 as part of an unexpected three-project rollout, Iceman stormed onto the Billboard 200 at No. 1 after moving 463,000 units in its opening week. The album immediately became a streaming powerhouse, generating an eye-popping 140 million Spotify streams during its first day alone.

Now, nearly three weeks into its run, the project remains firmly in control of the charts and is projected to secure a third consecutive week atop the Billboard 200. The accomplishment adds another major chapter to Drake’s already historic catalog, with Iceman becoming his 17th project to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The album’s momentum has also fueled conversation across social media and YouTube, where listeners continue to dissect its bars, production, and replay value. Among those weighing in is YouTube personality Stevie Knight, who has drawn attention for his enthusiastic reaction to the project’s lyrical sharpness despite previously backing Kendrick Lamar during the rappers’ highly publicized rivalry.

With daily streaming totals reportedly hovering around 22 million plays and strong positioning on global charts, Iceman continues to demonstrate the staying power that has defined Drake’s reign for more than a decade.