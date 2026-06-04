FX has officially revealed The Drop: A Snowfall Saga as the title of its highly anticipated Snowfall spinoff series from acclaimed producer Malcolm Spellman and the producers behind the hit crime drama.

Set in 1990s Los Angeles, the series follows fan-favorite characters Wanda and Leon, portrayed by Gail Bean and Isaiah John, as they pursue their dream of bringing West Coast rap into the mainstream. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of escalating gang conflicts and record labels eager to capitalize on hip-hop’s growing influence.

Bean and John lead a cast that also includes Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III. Additional cast members include Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and Quincy Chad, who reprises his role from Snowfall.

The series is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes, with FX Productions serving as the studio.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga is scheduled to premiere later this year on FX and Hulu in the United States and will be available internationally on Disney+.