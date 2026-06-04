Legendary songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are returning to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas with 10 additional performances of their acclaimed show, Nothing But Hits, following a sold-out debut run earlier this year.

The five-time Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will take the stage Aug. 7-9, 12, 14-16, and 21-23, celebrating four decades of chart-topping music that has helped define modern R&B and pop.

Joined by American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and Star Search winner Shanice, the duo will perform and share stories behind some of their most iconic hits, including “Escapade,” “Can You Stand the Rain,” “Human,” and “Saturday Love.”

“Bringing ‘Nothing But Hits’ back to Voltaire gives us another opportunity to celebrate the fans, artists, songs and memories that have defined a generation,” said Jimmy Jam.

The show combines live performances with behind-the-scenes insights into the creative process behind songs recorded by artists such as Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Prince, Usher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, and New Edition.

Fans can also expect surprise guest appearances, a staple of the residency’s first run. Previous guests included Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Chanté Moore, Stokley, Force MD’s, and Ann Nesby.

Tickets for the August performances are available through Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.